The International Rug Show is being held in Midland this week and a percentage of the proceeds made at the show will be donated to the first responders and victims affected by the mass shooting in Odessa.

The show is being held at the Springhill Suites by Marriott at 5716 Deauville Boulevard in Midland.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The show will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

You can call (972) 342-5804 for more details.