The city of Fort Stockton has announced their new interim Chief of Police.

James Valenzuela is a ft. Stockton native.

He graduated from Fort Stockton High School in 1984 and later earned his Criminal Justice degree from Sul Ross in 1998.

Valenzuela has been on the Fort Stockton Police force for ten years now.

He started off as a dispatcher.

He later became a patrol officer and then was promoted to the criminal investigations division as an investigator.