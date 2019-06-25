Insurance company donates stuffed animals to Odessa Police

The Odessa Police Department got a very special donation this week.

HSB Insurance Services gave about 100 teddy bears to the department, but these furry friends aren’t for the officers.

Officers keep them in their squad cars to hand out to kids who have been involved in traumatic events like a car wreck or a family violence incident.

Organizers of the drive said the bears are especially needed in the summer when kids are most likely to face upsetting situations.

“Everybody wants to talk about it, but nobody wants to do anything about it,” HSB Insurance Services Consultant Michael Bearor said. So, you get up off your hiney, and you do it. And you know you’ve got to help your local law enforcement. You have to help them. They’re protecting you.”

Organizers said this is the first year HSB Insurance has hosted the stuffed animal drive, but they plan to make it an annual event.

