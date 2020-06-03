Inside look at how Wednesday's massive Odessa protest came to be

Wednesday’s march and rally was called “In Defense of Black Lives” and was planned by locals as a peaceful protest.

“It has to be,” organizer Gaven Norris said. “Safety is our priority. At the end of the day we don’t want to tear up a neighborhood or community that we have to live in. And we love our community, and if we love it we shouldn’t want to destroy it.”

“We’re here because we want our voices to be heard,” fellow organizer Aaron Thomas said. “There are some injustices that are happening in the black community, and we’re standing up and saying enough is enough.”

The march was organized by students and young professionals in Odessa, including teachers, doctors and lawyers, like Norris.

“What makes this very special and unique is that they’re all young people,” Norris said. “There has been a cry for a long time that there’s been young leadership missing in some of the civic areas. And so these are young folks who say ‘I want to be involved’.”

The City of Odessa and the police department worked with organizers to ensure a safe event.

“It just shows that they are willing to be partners in this movement with us,” Thomas said. “The fact that they’re letting us start at city hall and then march to [Odessa Police Department] and to have a rally there, it’s just a beautiful thing.”

Organizers hope Wednesday’s protest leads to future meetings with the city, police department and school district.