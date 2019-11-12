Individuals, businesses honored by Odessa College for contributions to education

Odessa college honored businesses and individuals who have helped them better help students in our community.

Tuesday, individuals like State Representative Brooks Landgraf, Educator Delma Abalos, the Sewell family of dealerships and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce were recognized.

We spoke with Shelby Landgraf's husband, Brooks Landgraf and producer Andrea Storm’s mother Delma Abalos about being honored for their commitment to education in this community.

"It’s an honor, but as I told the crowd here as a state representative, I’m proud to support educators but the real heroes are those who are in the classrooms and those who are making sacrifices on a day to day basis and I’m honored to support them,” Landgraf said.

“Honestly, I was very surprised,” Abalos said. “I never expected it, so to me it’s a great honor to have been chosen as the educator for the OC honors.”

The guest speaker was Erin Gruwell who became well known for her efforts in reaching students declared unreachable.

Their stories became a book called "The Freedom Writers Diary", which then became a major motion picture.

