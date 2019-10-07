Increased police presence seen at PBTISD schools following social media threat

A threat made on social media is behind an increased police presence at Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD schools on Monday.]

PBTISD released the following statement on their Facebook page:

Dear Parents and Students of PBTISD,

You may notice that our school district has increased police presence today. We were notified of a threat sent on Social Media. The police department immediately investigated and worked together with the Pecos PD and Reeves County Sheriff’s Department.

We always take these types of threats seriously. Thank you to the students who reported this, and the police officers who dealt with the situation quickly. It is a reminder that ‘if you see something, say something’ is the first line of defense in maintaining our safety. All threats, joking or not, are illegal and can lead to being arrested.

This news comes one day after Ector County ISD announced that they would have additional officers at Bowie Middle School and Wilson & Young Middle School after a threat was found on Snapchat.