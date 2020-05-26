’Incomprehensible’: Police say World War I monument vandalized on Memorial Day in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police are investigating after they discovered a World War I memorial vandalized on Memorial Day. Police posted photos of the vandalism on Facebook, showing red paint on the monument in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police from Zone 2 are investigating after the WWI War Memorial on Butler Street and Penn Avenue in... Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Monday, May 25, 2020

The police department announced detectives are reviewing all available video footage in an effort to find out who may be behind the crime.

“Vandalizing a memorial on any day is wrong, but it is incomprehensible to vandalize this memorial on a day in which we honor those who served and gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. "Pittsburgh Police will vigorously investigate this crime.”

The city is making arrangements to have the monument cleaned.

