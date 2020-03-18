In a COVID-19 recession, Brookings says Midland would be hardest hit

A new Brookings report says Midland could be the hardest hit metro nationwide in a coronavirus recession.

In a COVID-19 recession, Brookings said the most vulnerable employment sectors would be: mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and leisure and hospitality. The research group then mapped the presence of those industries in relation to each metro area's economy.

Brookings said Midland is the most exposed with 42% of its workforce in high-risk industries.

According to the report, Odessa would be the fifth hardest hit metro.

The only other Texas city in the top 10 was Laredo, at number six.

To read the full article, visit Brookings website here