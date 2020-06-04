In Defense of Black Lives march takes place peacefully in Odessa

A peaceful protest called In Defense of Black Lives took place Wednesday night as protesters gathered at Odessa City Hall for a word of encouragement to remind people that there is no war between the protesters and law enforcement before heading to the Odessa Police Department.

“This is what democracy is about," protestor Rod Johnson said. "When we lose one of us, it’s an attack on all of us.There’s a peaceful way to respond to that. With love, by coming together to say that we demand more, we want more, we can do better. This is the best country in the world so we need to live up to that standard.”

Rod Johnson is among the protestors that believe that continuing to protest is necessary in order for their voices to be heard.

“I just cant stand by while these injustices go on in our country," Johnson said. "We are at a boiling point in our country can no longer sit by and be killed honestly, We’re calling for our country to do better for our cities to do better for our communities to do better. And for all of us together.”

You can expect these rallies to carry on as protestors continue to make their voices heard.