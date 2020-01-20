Impeachment prosecutors, defense lay out arguments

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will resume this week and may start with a fight over the ground rules.

The U.S. Capitol Building is seen on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2011. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The trial resumes Tuesday. By then, both sides will have submitted briefs. And four Democratic presidential candidates will have been forced back to Washington from the early nominating states to join every other senator in silence on the Senate floor.

Trump’s lawyers on Sunday previewed their impeachment defense with the questionable assertion that the charges against him are invalid, adopting a position rejected by Democrats as “nonsense.”

Democrats say Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress over his pressure on Ukraine for political help. The Republican president denies doing anything wrong.

