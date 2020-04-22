Ikea releases the recipe for their Swedish meatballs

(CNN) - Ikea customers craving Swedish food from its cafeterias are in for a treat.

With their stores closed during the pandemic, the franchise revealed the recipe for their famous meatballs and cream sauce so Ikea fans can enjoy it in the safety of their homes.

The company posted the recipe on the UK branch’s Twitter page. And in true Ikea-style, it comes with illustrated instructions.

To make the meatballs, the recipe calls for:

- 500g of beef mince

- 250g of pork mince

- 1 onion, finely chopped

- 1 garlic

- 1 clove of garlic, minced or chopped

- 100g of breadcrumbs

- 5 tablespoons of milk

- Salt and pepper

The first step to making the meatballs is to combine the pork and beef mince, according to the online recipe, before adding the rest of the ingredient and mixing it all together. Afterwards, the recipe says you should shape the meatballs and refrigerate them for two hours, so they’ll hold their shape.

The recipe then says the meatballs should be browned in a frying pan before added to the oven-safe dish and baked for an additional 30 minutes.

Once they’re baked, cover them in cream sauce, and serve with your favorite potatoes.

