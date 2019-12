An outdoor ice rink is coming to Downtown Odessa this December.

According to Downtown Odessa, Inc., an opening ceremony for the rink will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.

The rink is located at 500 North Grant Avenue.

Skating on the rink will cost $10 per person, or the equivalent amount on a receipt from a downtown business from the same day.

The rink will be open through the month of December before being broken down on January 2.