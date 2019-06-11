IDEA Permian Basin hosting parent meeting for Travis Elementary School students

Parents of students at Travis Elementary are urged to attend a meeting Tuesday night to learn about a partnership between IDEA Public Schools and Midland ISD.

IDEA Permian Basin will be holding a parent meeting on Tuesday, June 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Travis Elementary.

The meeting will be going over the IDEA-MISD partnership that is starting in the 2020-2021 school year and will be serving families attending Travis Elementary.

According to a release, parents will be able to learn more about the partnership and hear from school leaders at the meeting.