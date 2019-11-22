IDEA Permian Basin holds fall retreat for Travis Elementary

IDEA Permian Basin hosted its first fall retreat for incoming teachers at Travis Elementary in Midland on Thursday.

At least 20 teachers will relocate to Midland in June to launch IDEA Permian Basin's first campus.

IDEA will be running the school after it failed to meet state standards.

At the event attendees heard from IDEA leaders about the improvement priorities for the first year and their vision for how the school will be run.

"Make sure students know that number one, that they're valued, it's okay to make mistakes but they've got to try really, really hard. Second is that we focus on literacy. Reading is the number one foundation for all learning. So if we teach kids how to be really great readers they're going to do well in science, they're going to do well in math, they're going to do well everywhere," said Haily McCarthy, the Executive Principal of IDEA at Travis Elementary.

The partnership between Midland ISD and IDEA Permian Basin was announced in March.

Families of students attending Travis Elementary can expect to see changes come next August.