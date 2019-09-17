ICA Radio makes donation to help with hurricane relief efforts

After one local Permian Basin company made a donation to help the victims of the Odessa mass shooting, it's now lending a hand to an organization giving aid to the Bahamas after their own disaster.

Courtesy: Raquel Ortega / ICA

ICA Radio presented a $100,000 check to the American Red Cross on Monday morning to help with relief efforts following the devastating hurricane.

Donations will be used to help both the relief efforts on the ground in the tropics and the Bahamians that have evacuated to the states.

Tracy Austin, the American Red Cross Executive Director for the Permian Basin chapter, said there is a lot of work to be done and this donation will go a long way.

Austin said 2,800 Red Cross volunteers from the U,S have already been deployed to the Bahamas to help with relief efforts on the ground.

