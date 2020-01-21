"I will f***ing kill you!"; Arrest report details why Basin Strong dinner and concert organizer arrested

The City of Odessa released more information today on why the organizer of last week’s Basin Strong dinner and concert was arrested early Friday morning.

The arrest affidavit says a security officer at the Downtown Odessa Marriott called police around 2:50 a.m. after he saw Ben Henderson forcibly grab a woman's arm and walk her down the hallway.

The officer found the woman sitting on the floor under a table in a conference room, according to the affidavit.

The hotel night supervisor also told police she heard Henderson slam a conference room door. When she went to find out what was going on, she says she heard him screaming, “I will f***ing kill you!” at the woman.

The affidavit says she showed the officer a red mark on her arm where she said Henderson grabbed her – but refused to cooperate with police or allow them to take a picture of her arm.

Police arrested Henderson and charged him with Assault, Family Violence.

Henderson helped organize last week's Basin Strong benefit dinner and concert with Clay Walker to raise money for the victims of the August 31st mass shooting in Odessa.