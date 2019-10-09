'I try to be like her': Girl with cerebral palsy wins homecoming queen

This year's homecoming queen and king for a small Colorado community are a great representation of how everyone should treat others.

Hannah was greeted by friends, family and teachers after she was named Peyton's Homecoming Queen on Oct. 5, 2019. (Source: KKTV)

"I try to be like her," the recently crowned King, Adam, said about Hannah. "I think I've done well trying to be like her. So kind and caring and humble, you know?"

Adam had a smile from ear to ear as he stood next to Hannah on the football field moments before their names were called. The stands erupted with cheers when the homecoming royalty was announced.

"It's something I'm going to take to my grave," Adam explained. "I'm going to remember this for a long time."

As he escorted Hannah off the field, he made sure everyone knew it had to be "ladies first."

"We're just so incredibly blessed to be part of this community," Hannah's mother Edwina Woelfel stated. "We're just blessed, I love it."

Hannah has cerebral palsy and she's in a wheelchair with limited physical mobility.

But her condition isn’t the reason she was named the homecoming queen. Every person KKTV talked to that night, wanted to make sure the world knew how kind and caring she is.

"She's just so amazing. Her smile brightens everyone's day," special education teacher Vicky Martin.

The message Adam had for the community went far beyond the honor of the crown on his head.

"The teachers here have so much patience for us," Adam said. "There's nowhere I'd rather be than here. This is the only place I want to be."

