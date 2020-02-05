Winter storm shuts down I-20 overpass, causing lengthy delays

The steep roads around The Caprock can already be difficult for large trucks to climb, but when those surfaces are covered in ice and snow, it can become a traffic nightmare.

"Because of the packed snow and freezing temperatures, and moisture,” Gene Powell with TxDOT-Odessa said. “Some large vehicles like semi-trucks were having problems coming up The Caprock. There were a few times when they would not be able to make it and traffic stalled behind them. I understand there was a crash or two."

According to DPS, at least one semi-truck ended up on its side. In response, authorities shut down the Interstate 20 overpass above FM 1601 in Penwell.

All traffic was diverted to the service roads, including our CBS7 vehicle, and we were among those stuck waiting for hours.

TxDOT tried to work on the roads, with mixed results.

"We were still in the area trying to use snowplows,” Powell said. “Plows don't move ice very well. Snowplows are meant to move soft snow, and when we have packed ice or packed snow, it's very hard to move material."

18-wheelers that couldn't make it up the inclines either had to be towed or sent on an alternate route.

As of 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the overpass was still closed.