Hundreds of West Texans ride to remember fallen veterans.

On this Memorial Day, hundreds of bikers joined the annual ride to remember.

When the ride to remember began 20 years ago, they had only 35 riders.

This year, more than 700 men and women put on their helmets and picked up American flags to make the trek from Midland to Andrews and gather for the laying of wreaths and playing of taps.

Bill McNeill, who co-founded the ride, said it means everything to see so many people paying respects on this day because he says everyone owes fallen veterans a great debt.

“Look at what you’ve got,” McNeill said. “You wouldn’t have it if these people hadn’t put their lives on the line and fought to preserve it. Everything that you own, that you’ve got like I said somebody else paid for it for you.”

He said on this day every year he thinks about his uncle who fought in World World II and was lost at sea with the rest of his submarine’s crew in April, 1945.

Although he never got to know his uncle, he said the sting of losses like that are exactly what many families feel every day after they’ve lost a loved one to war.

“For the gold star families that have lost their children Memorial Day is every day,” he said. “They never get over it. They’re child gave their life to this country and we give them one day out of the year to say thank you.”

Claudette Waddingham said the ride to remember and other Memorial Day ceremonies are a big deal because they’re a necessary reminder for other Americans who might not think too hard about what the three-day weekend is really all about.

“Memorial Day is a very special day and I think a lot of Americans have lost sight of what it means,” she said. “It is to remember the people who sacrificed their life so we can have all this wonderful stuff. Everything, our freedom, our ability to go do what we want to do.”

