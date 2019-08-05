Hundreds come together for prayer following mass shooting in El Paso

Hundreds came together on Sunday evening for prayer in El Paso a day after a deadly mass shooting rocked the city.

Many people brought flowers, hand-written notes and other mementos to create a growing memorial beneath the sign of the Walmart where 20 people lost their lives in Saturday's mass shooting.

“I feel for my community, we’re such a strong knit and tight community. We’re here for one another. We’ll be El Paso strong. We stand strong with each other through this rough time," said Deena Delgado, a lifelong El Paso resident.

Delgado, who is a new mother, attended the vigil to remember the victims. She's thankful that her family was spared as her 10-year-old niece was inside Walmart when the gunman opened fire.

“My niece is very traumatized. She does say she was thinking in her head, I’m going to die, thinking of all her family members and not being able to see them again," said Delgado.

Earlier on Sunday just about a third of a mile away many brought flowers, hand-written notes and other mementos to create a growing memorial beneath the Walmart sign.

"What can you say, our thoughts and our prayers, but unfortunately nowadays that is not enough, it’s not enough," said Adriana Ruiz, an El Paso resident.

An American flag and note were laid at the memorial by U.S. Senator John Cornyn of Texas as he praised El Paso for being a wonderful example of Texas culture and bilateral relations.

"To see someone who is so filled with hate drive down here and try to drive a wedge between us is really heartbreaking," said Cornyn.

To Delgado, there is no question the mass shooting was motivated by racism and hate.

“This is a hate crime, there is no other way to put it. This is a hate crime and I would just want him in not media coverage whatsoever. His face shouldn’t be shown or seen anywhere. The families should be supported right now and the victims.”