Hundreds come out for first Pride in the Park event in Odessa

Basin Pride held its very first Pride in the Park event on Friday night in South Odessa.

Organizers said around 700 people came out to the free event at McKinney park in colorful costumes.

The festivities included a small parade, drag show, costume contest, as well as live music and food trucks.

The event also included vendors from many local businesses and non-profit groups, so community members could get connected with different resources available in both Midland and Odessa.