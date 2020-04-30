Humanities Texas helping non-profits survive the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly hard on non-profits, but some help is on the way.

Humanities Texas is offering financial relief grants to cultural and educational organizations, including museums and libraries.

Institutions specializing in the humanities have seen their attendance and activity plummet because of stay-at-home orders across the state.

Non-profits, as well as local and state organizations, are eligible to apply. Grants up to $5,000 are being awarded.

Depending on the availability of funds, some organizations may receive maximum grants of up to $15,000.

You can find more information on Humanities Texas Grants program here.