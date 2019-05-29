Huge drug bust in Big Spring / Howard County

BIG SPRING, Tx (NEWS RELEASE) -- For the past several months the Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Division has conducted investigations into the distribution of Marijuana, Crack Cocaine, Powder Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin and other illicit drugs within the City of Big Spring and Howard County.
On the 29th of May 2019 with the assistance of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, The Department of Homeland Security, ATF, DEA and the Department of Public Safety, the Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Division attempted to serve approximately 100 arrest warrants on 42 individuals.
During the course of executing the arrest warrants multiple other individuals were found to be wanted, in possession of firearms and in possession of narcotics. At the time of this media release, the following individuals have been arrested and charged:
Kyle Windell Richards W/M 35 YOA
Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 less than 4 grams Felony 2
Welmon Richard III B/M 63 YOA
5 counts of Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony
Robert Keith Redford B/M 56 YOA
2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony
Sonia Michelle Barlow W/F 39 YOA
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2
Dickey Wayne Milton B/M 52 YOA
2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony
Michael Ray Lewis B/M 57 YOA
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony
Nicole Ann Paz H/F 31 YOA
2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2
Epifanio Jose Guzman H/M 31 YOA
2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2
Yolanda Leos Vela H/F 67 YOA
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony
Cristal Nicole Lopez H/F 32 YOA
Delivery of Marijuana less than ¼ ounce for Remuneration a Class B Misdemeanor
Jesusita Michele Zapata H/F 42 YOA
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 200 grams Felony 2
Moses Elijah Flores H/M 21 YOA
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces Class B Misdemeanor
Timothy Joe Flores H/M 44 YOA
Violation of Probation Warrant (original charge Possession of Controlled Substance)
Brittany Shianne Fritz W/F 31 YOA
Theft of Service $750<$2,500 Class A Misdemeanor
Motion to Revoke Probation (original charge Theft of Property $100<$750)
Jonathan Emmanuel Tindol Jr W/M 27 YOA
Delivery Controlled Substance less than 1 gram State Jail Felony
Anthony Dewayne Parker B/M 36 YOA
2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance less than 1 gram State Jail Felony
Troy Daniel Austin W/M 32 YOA
Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon a Class A Misdemeanor
Kevin Lamont Williams B/M 26 YOA
Parole Violation Evading Arrest with Motor Vehicle
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces Class B Misdemeanor
Possession Controlled Substance PG1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony
Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon Felony 3
Failure to Identify-Fugitive from Justice Class A Misdemeanor
Jeremy Benton Saucedo H/M 27 YOA
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces Class B Misdemeanor
Brittany Diann Castillo H/F 26 YOA
2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance less than 1 gram State Jail Felony
Dalton Bradbury W/M 23 YOA
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces Class B Misdemeanor
Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 4 grams Felony 3
Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 grams Class A Misdemeanor
2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 grams State Jail Felony
Possession of Dangerous Drug Class A Misdemeanor
Michael Lee Lopez H/M 31 YOA
3 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony
Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Felony 3
Eddie White W/M 27 YOA
2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2
Richard Norman Ramirez H/M 53 YOA
2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2
Kyle Lee Simmons W/M 26 YOA
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony
Leldon Taylor Jenkins W/M 35 YOA
2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony
Xavier Daquan Reid B/M 24 YOA
Motion to Revoke Probation (original charge Possession of Marijuana)
Mykaela Michale Nunez H/F 20 YOA
Possession Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony
There are still individuals wanted by the Big Spring Police Department. If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of the following people you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www. P3tops.com/1277.
Sammie Ray Burleson B/M 26 YAO WANTED
2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram
Neal Sample B/M 25 YOA WANTED
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams
Mark Matthew Lindem W/M 41 YOA WANTED
2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams
Logan Earl Rose W/M 37 YOA WANTED
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram
Dearies Quincy Jones B/M 32 YOA WANTED
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 200 grams
2 counts of Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams
Brandy Martinez W/F 22 YOA WANTED
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams
Bianca Nicole Valencia H/F 28 YOA WANTED
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams
Veronica Marie Ortiz H/F 36 YOA WANTED
Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 less than 4 grams
Rebecca Ann Hutcheson W/F 43 YOA WANTED
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams
Patricia Dianne Cook W/F 35 YOA WANTED
2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams
Linda Ann Foster B/F 41 YOA WANTED
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams
Melissa Mae Lindsey W/F 43 YOA WANTED
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram
John Christopher Hilario H/M 19 YOA WANTED
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams
4 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram
James Lester Newton W/M 44 YOA WANTED
Possession Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram
Donnie Kay Robertson W/F 34 YOA WANTED
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 200 grams
David “Chino” Morales H/M 24 YOA WANTED
Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 200 grams