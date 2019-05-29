Huge drug bust in Big Spring / Howard County

For the past several months the Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Division has conducted investigations into the distribution of Marijuana, Crack Cocaine, Powder Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin and other illicit drugs within the City of Big Spring and Howard County.

On the 29th of May 2019 with the assistance of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, The Department of Homeland Security, ATF, DEA and the Department of Public Safety, the Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Division attempted to serve approximately 100 arrest warrants on 42 individuals.

During the course of executing the arrest warrants multiple other individuals were found to be wanted, in possession of firearms and in possession of narcotics. At the time of this media release, the following individuals have been arrested and charged:

Kyle Windell Richards W/M 35 YOA

Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 less than 4 grams Felony 2

Welmon Richard III B/M 63 YOA

5 counts of Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony

Robert Keith Redford B/M 56 YOA

2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony

Sonia Michelle Barlow W/F 39 YOA

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2

Dickey Wayne Milton B/M 52 YOA

2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony

Michael Ray Lewis B/M 57 YOA

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony

Nicole Ann Paz H/F 31 YOA

2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2

Epifanio Jose Guzman H/M 31 YOA

2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2

Yolanda Leos Vela H/F 67 YOA

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony

Cristal Nicole Lopez H/F 32 YOA

Delivery of Marijuana less than ¼ ounce for Remuneration a Class B Misdemeanor

Jesusita Michele Zapata H/F 42 YOA

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 200 grams Felony 2

Moses Elijah Flores H/M 21 YOA

Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces Class B Misdemeanor

Timothy Joe Flores H/M 44 YOA

Violation of Probation Warrant (original charge Possession of Controlled Substance)

Brittany Shianne Fritz W/F 31 YOA

Theft of Service $750<$2,500 Class A Misdemeanor

Motion to Revoke Probation (original charge Theft of Property $100<$750)

Jonathan Emmanuel Tindol Jr W/M 27 YOA

Delivery Controlled Substance less than 1 gram State Jail Felony

Anthony Dewayne Parker B/M 36 YOA

2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance less than 1 gram State Jail Felony

Troy Daniel Austin W/M 32 YOA

Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon a Class A Misdemeanor

Kevin Lamont Williams B/M 26 YOA

Parole Violation Evading Arrest with Motor Vehicle

Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces Class B Misdemeanor

Possession Controlled Substance PG1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon Felony 3

Failure to Identify-Fugitive from Justice Class A Misdemeanor

Jeremy Benton Saucedo H/M 27 YOA

Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces Class B Misdemeanor

Brittany Diann Castillo H/F 26 YOA

2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance less than 1 gram State Jail Felony

Dalton Bradbury W/M 23 YOA

Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 4 grams Felony 3

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 grams Class A Misdemeanor

2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 grams State Jail Felony

Possession of Dangerous Drug Class A Misdemeanor

Michael Lee Lopez H/M 31 YOA

3 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Felony 3

Eddie White W/M 27 YOA

2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2

Richard Norman Ramirez H/M 53 YOA

2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams Felony 2

Kyle Lee Simmons W/M 26 YOA

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony

Leldon Taylor Jenkins W/M 35 YOA

2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony

Xavier Daquan Reid B/M 24 YOA

Motion to Revoke Probation (original charge Possession of Marijuana)

Mykaela Michale Nunez H/F 20 YOA

Possession Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram State Jail Felony

There are still individuals wanted by the Big Spring Police Department. If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of the following people you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www. P3tops.com/1277.

Sammie Ray Burleson B/M 26 YAO WANTED

2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram

Neal Sample B/M 25 YOA WANTED

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams

Mark Matthew Lindem W/M 41 YOA WANTED

2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams

Logan Earl Rose W/M 37 YOA WANTED

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram

Dearies Quincy Jones B/M 32 YOA WANTED

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 200 grams

2 counts of Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams

Brandy Martinez W/F 22 YOA WANTED

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams

Bianca Nicole Valencia H/F 28 YOA WANTED

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams

Veronica Marie Ortiz H/F 36 YOA WANTED

Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 less than 4 grams

Rebecca Ann Hutcheson W/F 43 YOA WANTED

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams

Patricia Dianne Cook W/F 35 YOA WANTED

2 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams

Linda Ann Foster B/F 41 YOA WANTED

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams

Melissa Mae Lindsey W/F 43 YOA WANTED

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram

John Christopher Hilario H/M 19 YOA WANTED

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 4 grams

4 counts Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram

James Lester Newton W/M 44 YOA WANTED

Possession Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram

Donnie Kay Robertson W/F 34 YOA WANTED

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 200 grams

David “Chino” Morales H/M 24 YOA WANTED

Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 200 grams