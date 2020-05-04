Howard County bar owner defies governor's orders, opens saloon for business

The owner of a local bar in West Texas is defying Governor Greg Abbott's orders by opening up for business.

Apartment 9 Saloon in Howard County opened at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Edward Roach, the owner, says he's opening his doors for two main reasons.

"We have been closed for 54 days, and I've got ten employees that have families that they cannot feed," said Roach. "I believe that what has happened here has been unconstitutional. I don't believe our government should be able to tell us when we can open or close our businesses."

Bars are currently not eligible to reopen under Gov. Abbott's executive order to reopen the Texas economy in phases.

Howard County Judge Kathryn Wiseman tells CBS7 that the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is now investigating apartment 9 Saloon.