Howard County Elections posted its unofficial runoff totals Saturday night on Facebook.

According to the post, Shannon Thomason has been elected Mayor of Big Spring and Gloria McDonald has been elected to City Council District 4.

The unofficial total votes for mayor and city council district 4 are as follows:

Mayor

Shannon Thomason--1,247

Debbie Wegman--888

City Council District 4

Gloria Byrd McDonald--279

Shonda Folsom--226