Howard College to close campus for 4 weeks

In response to guidance from the White House, effective immediately, Howard College has transitioned to a “work from home” status and all campuses will be closed until March 30, 2020.

Howard College also says that a majority of face-to-face courses will be converted to online and will resume March 23rd.

Faculty will be in touch with students with further information.

All campus events and student activities will be postponed or cancelled.

Spring sports have already been cancelled by the NJCAA.