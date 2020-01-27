How to get your Valentine's Day card postmarked in Valentine, TX

Add an extra “I love you” to that special Valentine’s Day greeting card this year with the new Made of Hearts Forever Stamp, the latest stamp in the U.S. Postal Service’s Love series, and a customized postmark, courtesy of the United States Postal Service.

Traditionally, customized pictorial postmark cancellations are selected from a design contest held each year with local school children. This year’s winning design was drawn by Erick Ramirez, a student of the Valentine Independent School District.

The practice of sending cards with special Valentine, TX pictorial postmarks goes back more than 30 years.

While walk-in requests are common, due to the post office’s remote location, most requests for the special Valentine, TX, pictorial cancellation are received by mail. Requests, by mail or in person, have come from all over the United States, as well as several requests each year from other countries around the world.

A mail-in request is simple. Address the card to that special person, affix a First-Class Mail postage stamp (this year’s Made of Hearts Forever Stamp will work) and put it into a larger envelope, also with appropriate postage. Address the larger envelope to:

VALENTINE’S DAY POSTMARK

POSTMASTER

311 W CALIFORNIA AVE

VALENTINE, TX 79854-9998

In order to make sure greeting cards receive the special postmark and are delivered in time for Valentine’s Day, requests should be sent to the address above by Feb. 7.

