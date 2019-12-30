Houston rapper injured in drive-by shooting

A Houston rapper is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting that killed two other people during the filming of a music video.

The Houston Chronicle reports that 20-year-old rapper Cashout Ace, born Miguel Guajardo, was among seven people injured in the shooting.

The sheriff's office said the group was ambushed in the parking lot of an industrial warehouse Friday night.

Guajardo's mother, Eliza Guajardo, said her son has been pursuing rap as a career for about a year and a half. She said she can't think of why he would be targeted.