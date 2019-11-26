House Oversight panel sues Barr, Ross over census documents

The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee is suing two top Trump administration officials for refusing to produce documents related to a decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York says Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross "have not produced a single additional document" since the Supreme Court blocked the administration's efforts to include the citizenship question last June. The House later voted to hold Barr and Ross in contempt of Congress.

Maloney, who was elected Oversight chair last week, said the lawsuit follows the example set by the panel's late chairman, Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings.

She says she agrees with Cummings that the census must be conducted in a professional manner free from partisan politics.

