Earlier this week, we introduced you to Denise Garza, an Odessa woman who shared an emotional testimony of her experience being infected by the coronavirus.

On Saturday, she finally made it back out those hospital doors.

She was escorted out by ORMC hospital staff members who cheered her on as she left now fully recovered from the virus.

Before she went, Garza turned to the whole staff to thank them for their hard work saying every one of them are making a difference.