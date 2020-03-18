Hospital beds and ventilators by the numbers in Odessa and Midland

If too many people become infected with the coronavirus, hospitals across the state could quickly reach capacity.

The Texas Tribune reports:

- Texas has 2.9 beds per 1,000 Texans -- according to state regulators

- The U.S. rate is 2.8 beds per 1,000 Americans

- Italy has 3.2 beds per 1,000

We asked the three largest hospitals in Odessa and Midland how many beds and ventilators they have.

MCH reports it has 40 adult ICU beds and 42 ventilators.

ORMC told CBS7 it has 10 beds in the ICU and 12 ventilators.

MMH says it has 24 beds in its critical care unit, with the ability to ramp up to 48 beds, and 44 ventilators.

