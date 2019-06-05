FIRST ON CBS7: Hospital CEO Rick Napper's last day will be June 14th

Medical Center Health Systems President and CEO, Rick Napper, announced on Tuesday during the Ector County Hospital District Board Meeting that his last day will be June 14th.

The decision comes after a statement published on May 8th by Medical Center Health System stated that the CEO will retire effective September 15, 2019.

Napper named several reasons that aided his decision-making.

“A week from this Friday will be my last day. I came here with an intent to improve the organization, I came here with the intent to improve the credibility of the organization, I came here with the intent to improve the reputation. I cannot stay if I violate any of those things. And I feel that when the confidence of the employees no longer rests in their CEO, then it is time for that CEO to move on,” he said.

Napper listed family as another reason he’s decided to retire on June 14th, less than two weeks away.

“So it is time for Rick Napper to leave healthcare all together. It is time for me to go be a grandfather. It is time for me to spend the time with my wife that she deserves. Because having been in the military for 22 years, I took a lot of time away from my wife and children that I now plan on giving back to them,” he said.

Napper received a standing ovation from board members and many meeting attendees. Napper has held the position of president and CEO of the hospital system since December of 2017.

Napper’s announcement can be read in its entirety at the end of this article.

Medical Center Health System Interim Public Information Officer, Alison Pradon, said the announcement was not quite expected.

“We knew that Rick Napper was going to retire on or before September 15, 2019. We did not know that his effective date was going to be next Friday until tonight,” she said.

Hospital board member Don Hallmark said he suspected the announcement.

“No I wasn’t surprised. We knew that sometime between now and then, now and when he announced his latest date would be he’d be going. He just feels like it’s time to get that done. He’s got all his ducks in a row, and it’s time to move on,” Hallmark said.

When asked how the board and system will operate without a president and CEO at the helm after Napper leaves, Hallmark said the board has some work to do before he comments on the hospital’s next direction.

Hallmark and Pradon added they believe Napper did a good job helping the hospital over the past several years.

CBS7 attempted to speak with Napper after executive session to ask more specific questions about the decision, but were told he left.

Rick Napper’s full announcement is listed below.

“A week from this Friday will be my last day. I came here with an intent to improve the organization, I came here with the intent to improve the credibility of the organization, I came here with the intent to improve the reputation. I cannot stay if I violate any of those things. And I feel that when the confidence of the employees no longer rests in their CEO, then it is time for that CEO to move on. And I can, before this board, I can attest to you, that I have done nothing but try to improve this organization. I think the numbers indicate that, the quality indicates that, and the satisfaction levels indicate that. So it is time for Rick Napper to leave healthcare all together. It is time for me to go be a grandfather. It is time for me to spend the time with my wife that she deserves. Because having been in the military for 22 years, I took a lot of time away from my wife and children that I now plan on giving back to them. I hope that as a board, you will respect my decision. I hope that as the community, they will respect my decision. And I hope that the employees of this organization will understand that I fell in love with this organization. And so I’m leaving the organization that I think is ready for the future. And I think the next step is up to the board that sits before me. And I challenge the leadership to accept that challenge and carry it forward. And, um, so we will be leaving Odessa a week from Friday. And we were able to sell our house here and able to purchase a house in Kentucky. And, uh, it is time to go sit by the pool. Thank you all very much, I appreciate the job that you do. You are volunteers, people forget that sometimes. You are elected, but you are volunteers. And volunteering to do what you do is far more than many citizens in this community will ever do. Volunteering to be on a hospital board is more than most individuals will do to serve their mankind. I appreciate your service, I appreciate your trust in me, and I’m looking forward to hearing the great things that Medical Center does in the future. Robert, I especially want to thank you. You’ve been one of the best neighbors I could ever have. And, uh, I appreciate that. I appreciate everybody in this room. Dr. Boccalandro, I appreciate you keeping me alive. You’ve had a challenge, I know. Everybody in this room has done a magnificent job for the community. And I could not have done it without the support of the individuals in this room. Thank you all very much,” Napper said.

