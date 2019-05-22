Homeless high school valedictorian earns $3 million in scholarships

Becoming homeless your senior year in high school is the kind of thing that can really throw your future for a loop.

Tennessee teenager Tupac Mosley turned tragedy into success. (Source: CNN)

But when it happened to one teen in Tennessee, he stayed focused, graduated as valedictorian and was offered millions of dollars in scholarships.

Raleigh Egypt High School graduate Tupac Mosley says his goal was to receive $1 million in college scholarships.

The high school valedictorian says he was shocked after surpassing his goal and getting accepted into more than 40 colleges.

“When I heard that I got $3 million, I was more than elated and excited and astonished that it was that much,” said Mosley.

Local media caught up with Mosley while he was cleaning out the cabin he’s living in. He is preparing to move into a permanent home after becoming homeless.

“After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21st of this year, so we went to different homes so far and we were blessed to have For the Kingdom.”

For the Kingdom is a camping site and non-profit organization that helps lead urban children and teens in Memphis, to stay on the right path.

Mosley says if it wasn’t for the director allowing his family to stay there, college may have not been an option.

He managed to keep a 4.3 GPA while not knowing where he was staying or how he would get to school.

On Sunday, during his graduation speech, he thanked his principal and teachers for believing in him.

“I knew that I had to make them proud. I knew that their investment was worth it that and just show them that – yes, everything that you poured into me was worth $3 million and counting,” said Mosley.

