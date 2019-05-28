Home Depot employees build walker for 2-year-old boy in need

A 2-year-old boy in Georgia can walk a little easier, thanks to Home Depot employees who helped build him a walker out of PVC pipe.

Logan, 2, has hypotonia, which impacts his muscle tone and makes walking a challenge. His new walker will help him get around. (Source: Christian Moore/CNN)

Christian and Justin Moore took their 2-year-old son Logan to a Home Depot in Cedartown, Ga. on May 24. The toddler has hypotonia, which impacts his muscle tone and makes walking a challenge.

Logan’s parents knew a gait trainer could help him with walking, but they didn’t know if insurance would cover it. So, they turned to YouTube and found a tutorial on how to make their own walker out of PVC pipe.

"I found a video that looked pretty easy and got the list and took it to Home Depot to see if they had everything we needed," Christian Moore said.

The mother says she was shocked by what happened when she asked a store employee if anyone could help them with the supply list. The family was met by a manager and another employee, who all told them to go out for ice cream and come back in an hour.

"They started getting the parts together and told us they would put it together and would not charge us for it," Christian Moore said.

When the family returned to the store, they found a completed walker, one that even included Logan’s name.

One of the men who helped make the walker, Jeff Anderson, posted about the experience on Facebook.

"Everyone was crying to see Logan walk around with the biggest smile on his face...Thank to all that help and for being a blessing to this family and to this little guy,” he wrote.

Logan’s mom says she couldn’t believe the employees were willing to do what they did for her son.

“It took everything I had not to cry because it hasn’t been an easy road for my son. He has had a hard time doing things that would be easy for most children his age," Christian Moore said.

