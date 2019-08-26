Hobbs pastor speaks about shooting

The Hobbs Police Department have confirmed they are investigating a shooting that left 3 people dead.

A memorial was set up to honor the 3 people who lost their lives and for the 4 who were shot at the scene.

Felipe Guerra is a pastor at Sendero De La Cruz, which is a local church right up the road from where the shooting happened.

He has been serving the neighborhood for 32 years and said events like this one never happen in Hobbs.

“The streets were closed. There were 6 police vehicles. There was no access to the streets,” said Guerra.

Early Sunday morning at around 1:00 A.M. the Hobbs Police Department responded to the 1700 Block of East Bond Street.

Hobbs PD said they were responding to a loud party call with shots fired.

When the deputies got on the scene, 7 gunshot victims were found.

Guerra got a call around 4:30 A.M. that the shooting had happened and he immediately went to the scene.

“This is the first time that something like this has happened this close to the church. We all know each other here. I have about 32 years of living in this area and I have not seen something like this before,” said Guerra.

Police said 3 people died and 4 others were transported to Lea Regional Medical Center and Lubbock area hospitals for their injuries.

“I got here around 7:30 A.M. and there were already police tape in the parking lot and by the church,” said Guerra.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Hobbs Police Department.

Hobbs P.D. have not identified any suspects in connection to this shooting but the victims' names have been released.

Hobbs Police Department confirm,

18 year old, Khalil carter of Hobbs

24 year old, Kristal Aveena of Hobbs,

And 22 year old, Lamar Lee Kane, of Washington, D.C.

Sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

The police said,

21 year old, Michael Major of Florida

20 year old, Turon Windham of Chicago

23 year old, Rontrell Hills of Louisiana;

And 20 year old, Jasmine Stansell of Amarillo were transported to Lea Regional Medical Center.

Major was treated and released from LRMC.

The other 3 were flown to Lubbock area hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries.

CBS7 News will continue to keep you updated as this investigating continues.