Hobbs police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

Hobbs police are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting on Thursday.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, their officers were called to the 1000 block of South Elm around 3:48 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived they found that 26-year-old Arnulfo Barrientos-Ibarra had been shot. He later passed away from his injuries.

An investigation of the shooting led police to identify the suspect as Steven Salazar, 30.

Anyone with information on Salazar's whereabouts is asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.