Hobbs Police investigating fatal shooting

Hobbs Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Marland Street around 4:00 a.m. in reference to shots fired.

Officers found a vehicle crashed in to one of the buildings in a Motel 6 parking lot. A male victim was inside the vehicle suffering from critical injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

This is an active investigation and officers will be on scene for several more hours.

If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Sergeant White or Sergeant Munro at 575-397-9265. You can contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.