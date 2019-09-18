Hobbs Police: 2-year-old child dies after being left alone in car

Hobbs police have arrested a woman after they say a 2-year-old child in her care died after being left alone in a car.

Tammie Brooks, 41, has been charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death, a 1st-Degree Felony.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, their officers were called to the 1800 block of North Turner on Tuesday afternoon for a call of an unresponsive child. A 2-year-old child who had been in a car for hours passed away.

An investigation revealed that the child had been left in the care of Brooks that morning. According to HPD, Brooks was supposed to drop the child off at daycare but she drove to her job instead.

Police say that the child was left alone in the car for several hours and that Brooks only realized the child was still there after running an errand.

Tammie was then charged and taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265.