Hobbs PD investigating overnight shooting; three people dead and four others injured

The Hobbs Police Department is actively investigating a scene on the 1700 block of E. Bond Street after seven people were shot.

At around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, police were called out to the area in reference to a loud party call with shots fired.

Police state in a media release that Khalil Carter, 18, of Hobbs; Kristal Avena, 24, of Hobbs, and Lamar Lee Kane Jr., 22, of Washington, D.C., sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

Michael Major, 21, of Florida; Turon Windham, 20, of Chicago, IL; Rontrell Hills, 23, of Louisiana; and Jasmine Stansell, 20, of Amarillo, TX; were transported to Lea Regional Medical Center.

Major was treated and released from LRMC.

Windham, Hills and Stansell, were ultimately flown to Lubbock area hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries.

We have a reporter heading to the scene now and will update you on CBS7 News and CBS7.com as we learn more.