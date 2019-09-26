Hobbs murder suspect arrested in Thursday chase

A man wanted for murder out of Hobbs, New Mexico is in jail tonight in Winkler County after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase for more than 75 miles.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, the chase began in West Odessa.

Diego Armando Garcia, who was wanted for murder out of Hobbs, took off for Kermit on Highway 302.

At one point, Garcia led them into Jal, New Mexico in Highway 18, before turning around heading back toward Kermit.

He eventually stopped just back inside Winkler County.

He was arrested without incident.

Sheriff Griffis says Garcia will eventually be extradited back to Hobbs to face the murder charge.

The chase covered more than 75 miles.

