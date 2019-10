The Ector County Sheriff's Office and Odessa Police Department were involved in a chase in North Odessa on Friday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, the chase started near the intersection of East 61st Street and El Paso Avenue when officers tried to pull over a suspect in a hit-and-run.

The suspect reportedly refused to stop and led officers on a chase that ended at Grandview Avenue and Yukon Road.

The suspect in the chase has not been identified at this time.