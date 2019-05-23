Historic buildings at Big Bend National Park catch on fire overnight

Historic buildings at the Castolon Visitor Center at Big Bend National Park caught on fire on Wednesday night after embers spread from a nearby wildland fire.

The barracks buildings which held the Castolon Visitor Center and La Harmonica store were extensively damaged by fire on Wednesday night. (Photo: NPS/T.VandenBerg)

According to the Big Bend National Park's Facebook page, the embers were dropped on the historic barracks, officers quarters and restroom facilities. These buildings, which house the Castolon Visitor Center and La Harmonia store, were extensively damaged, park officials say.

As of Thursday fire crews are still working to contain the wildland fire and that the situation is ongoing.

Old Maverick Road, Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive, and River Road West from Buenos Aires to Castolon have been closed to keep visitors safe.