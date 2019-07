A historic Whataburger location in Odessa has been torn down.

On Monday the roof of the first-ever A-Frame Whataburger was being taken down.

The restaurant has been an iconic part of the franchise since it opened on Andrews Highway in 1961.

Whataburger representatives say they're tearing the building down because the location wasn't able to handle the increasing foot traffic.

The franchise plans to build a modern Whataburger building at the location in the future.