’Highlander’ TV series actor Stan Kirsch dies

Stan Kirsch, best known for playing Richie Ryan for six seasons in the 1990s fantasy TV series “Highlander,” was found dead in Los Angeles on Saturday. He was 51.

Kirsch’s character in “Highlander” played the young sidekick to Duncan McLeod, the lead character.

The Los Angeles County coroner said Kirsch appears to have taken his own life, media reports said.

Kirsch also appeared in an episode of “Friends,” playing Monica’s boyfriend, Ethan, who shocks her by revealing he is a high school student.

The actor also appeared in episodes of “Jag,” “Invincible” and “Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction.”

Kirsch also served as an acting coach at his own company, Stan Kirsch Acting Studios, which announced his death in a Facebook post.

The Highlander official Facebook page paid tribute to Kirsch on Monday, "Although Richie Ryan’s life was cut short on the show, there was little more to see; Richie Ryan had evolved into his own man, and it was Stan’s performance that made it true. ... Every time we had the opportunity to catch up with Stan, he was nothing but kind, thoughtful and sincere. He was a warm presence that will be missed.”

