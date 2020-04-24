Here's when the National Guard will be in your city to test for the coronavirus

The National Guard is coming to West Texas cities to help test more people for the coronavirus.

Here’s when they’ll be in each city over the next few weeks:

Apr. 25 — Marfa and Alpine

Apr. 26 — Presidio and Terlingua

Apr. 27 — Pecos And Fort Stockton

Apr. 28 — Mentone And Crane

Apr. 29 — Wink

Apr. 30 — Monahans

May 1 — Andrews

May 2 — Odessa

May 3 — Greenwood and Big Spring

Midland County emergency management said the National Guard will set up a drive thru style testing site and will be able to test up to 100 people if needed.

“It’s a resource that was offered that’s free to citizens, free to the county and it’s just another resource citizens have to get tested if they need it that aren’t able to get to testing facilities for whatever reason,” Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Bunch said.

Residents can only start booking appointments for a test within 48 of the scheduled date.

The counties will send out information at that time on how you can sign up.