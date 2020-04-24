Here's when the National Guard will be in your city to test for the coronavirus

The National Guard is coming to West Texas cities to help test more people for the coronavirus.
Here’s when they’ll be in each city over the next few weeks:
Apr. 25 — Marfa and Alpine
Apr. 26 — Presidio and Terlingua
Apr. 27 — Pecos And Fort Stockton
Apr. 28 — Mentone And Crane
Apr. 29 — Wink
Apr. 30 — Monahans
May 1 — Andrews
May 2 — Odessa
May 3 — Greenwood and Big Spring
Midland County emergency management said the National Guard will set up a drive thru style testing site and will be able to test up to 100 people if needed.
“It’s a resource that was offered that’s free to citizens, free to the county and it’s just another resource citizens have to get tested if they need it that aren’t able to get to testing facilities for whatever reason,” Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Bunch said.
Residents can only start booking appointments for a test within 48 of the scheduled date.
The counties will send out information at that time on how you can sign up.