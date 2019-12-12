Cola plus coffee: It's the latest soft drink buzz

Pepsi is counting on the three Cs with its latest soft drink - coffee, cola and caffeine.

Pepsi Café, a coffee-infused cola with twice as much caffeine as regular soda, is due to hit store shelves in April.

The new drink comes in original and vanilla flavors.

Pepsi representatives say cola sales have been flat for the last two decades, so they’re growing their lineup.

Coffee and energy drinks are an expanding market for soft drink makers

In the United States, total energy drink and energy shot sales reached about $13.5 billion in 2018, up 30% from 2013, according to a report from research group Mintel. The sector could have sales of about $17 billion in 2023, Mintel projects.

