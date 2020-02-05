Here's the latest from TxDOT

Crews have been out all night treating areas in the 12 county Odessa District. Many sections have plowed overpasses and a few have plowed roads.

All roads are open at this time but I-20 at the Caprock between Monahans and Penwell has very limited mobility due to the incline and trucks not being able to climb it.

Crews are trying to plow it.

We have seen no major crashes but many minor ones.

A reminder that TxDOT does not actively try to count crashes in an incident like this. And TxDOT will report on crashes; that is law enforcement.

All roads are snow and ice packed. Travel is strongly discouraged. Do not try to pass on curves and overpasses. Forecast remains in the freezing range. Any melt will refreeze.

SLOW DOWN IF YOU HAVE TO BE OUT.

We do not expect improvement until Thursday afternoon.

Check drivetexas.org for statewide issues. Abilene district has heavy snowfall.

Odessa District is Andrews, Crane, Ector, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward and Winkler counties.