Helping Hands of Midland is staying open

One second hand store in Midland is getting a second chance. Helping Hands of Midland is going to stay open and keep serving the less fortunate around the Permian Basin.

Helping Hands of Midland is going to stay open and keep serving the less fortunate around the Permian Basin.

Helping Hands customer and volunteer, Ana Gamino, sifts through clothes recounting all the ways this store helps her community.

“This store helps everyone, it helps me and not just that but all of Midland. People need help and they are struggling and when they are going through something hard, they come here,” said Gamino.

Gamino started out as a shopper at Helping Hands but when she discovered the thrift store was about to shut its doors. She decided to step in.

“I wanted to do anything that I could too maybe keep the store running. I save a lot of money coming here buying my kids clothes, shoes and stuff,” said Gamino.

Helping hands was set to close in August after losing six volunteers. But because of reaction from the community, they decided keep their organization going.

“The public in general the people that support us financially everybody was saying, “no, no, no” you can’t do this you know Midland needs you,” said Director Mary Hardin.

If you would like to donate any items to the Helping Hands of Midland, they encourage you to bring those donations either to their main location or by dropping off the donations at their pickup trucks at St. Stevens Catholic Church.

But some changes will be made because of the volunteer staffing shortage. Helping Hands will now only be open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Hardin said this change is what allows them to keep the doors open.

“People think because times are so good here in Midland that there shouldn’t be any need but actually people are severely impacted when the rent gets as high as they do,” said Hardin.

Organizers said anyone can volunteer at their thrift store, they just need people to show up.

