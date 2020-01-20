Helping Hands: Unlock Ministries OpCamp

Every summer since 2002, Unlock Ministries in Midland has held OpCamp, which is short for opportunity.

“We take 400 people out to Lake Brownwood for an incredible week of camp,” Unlock Ministries executive director Ben Wall said. “And everything we do is free. Crafts, sports, anything you have at camp. We have a blast. It really is the center of everything we do, and kids love it. “

OpCamp is also a valuable experience for the adult volunteers and more than 100 high school students who work the event.

“100 percent of our former campers who come serve on staff graduate high school,” Wall said. “Every single one of them. So we’ve figured out that when kids start mentoring, they receive more. They grow the most when they become the givers.”

Of course, there is more to the program than summer camps. Volunteers and kids meet every week for a meal, worship and group lesson time.

“What we’ve found is when kids know you love them and they feel safe, they can be phenomenal,” Wall said.

With more than 800 kids across multiple programs, Unlock ministries is always looking for more help.

“Without our volunteers we stop,” Wall said. “If you love doing dishes, if you love cooking, whatever your thing is, we have a place for you. And whether it’s a half hour a week, whatever you can do, we’d love to get you connected.”

If you’re interested in getting yourself or a child involved, you can visit the OpCamp website.