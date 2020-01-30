Helping Hands: Pink the Basin

Pink the Basin is working to raise awareness and education for breast cancer in the Permian Basin.

"Pink the Basin has been around since 2012, and what we do is partner up with surrounding hospitals. The two in Odessa, Midland, Big Spring, Andrews and over in Pecos. The hospitals help with providing services," said Valerie Longoria, the Executive Director of Pink the Basin.

Pink the Basin's volunteers help run events held to collect the money needed to provide mammograms for those in need.

"Through the community support we are so blessed. To have the organization is unique in the sense we're called upon throughout the year, and especially in September and October from other organizations."

Whether it comes from groups, businesses or schools that want to do a fundraiser to benefit Pink the Basin, the idea is to reach all women here in the Permian Basin.

"It's unfortunate that only one in five women around here in the Permian Basin gets their mammograms. Which is so unfortunate because it's so prominent."

If you would like to volunteer with Pink the Basin you can call (432) 940-PINK or email info@pinkthebasin.com.